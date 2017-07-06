Person shot in broad daylight in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) — One person was shot Thursday morning in broad daylight in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, authorities say.

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to Bird Street and Columbia Road for a report of two people that were shot. They found only on person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The condition of the victim is not known. They have not been identified.

7’s Kimberly Bookman reported that bullet casings could be seen scattered all over the street. Detectives focused their investigation on a home on Columbia Drive.

It’s not clear if police have made an arrest.

No additional details were immediately available.

Two people shot on Bird St and Columbia Rd #Dorchester #7News pic.twitter.com/8AufwwVCet — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) July 6, 2017

