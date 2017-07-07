WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - The MBTA says a person was struck by a commuter rail in Weymouth Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. on the Kingston/Plymouth line, when the 8:56 a.m. outbound train struck a passenger at the South Weymouth station.

There is no immediate word on the identity or condition of the person who was struck.

Buses are currently replacing service in both directions.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

