Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester stabbing attack

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - One person was injured Monday afternoon in a stabbing in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. to the area of 108 Fairmont Street and found a victim suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear if police have identified a suspect.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

