BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to the scene of a shooting in Roxbury onSunday night.

Boston Police confirmed that one person was shot just after 9 p.m. near Walnut Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on any arrests.

