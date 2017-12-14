Person unaccounted for after house fire in Oxford

OXFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — One person is unaccounted for after a large house fire in Oxford Thursday night.

The fire started just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at a house on Sacarrappa Road. Officials said a family member arrived at the house and told firefighters that her mother was inside. Oxford’s fire chief said firefighters went into the burning house to try and find the woman but the flames were so intense they were unable to.

Several departments from neighboring towns have also responded to the scene. The fire has since been extinguished.

A water supply was brought in as there are no fire hydrants nearby.

