(WHDH) — Saying goodbye to the seat-back screen on airplanes? Personal devices are becoming the new way to entertain passengers.

Airlines say removing the screens reduces the cost for repairs.

Instead, passengers will be able to access free entertainment on their personal electronics.

Many airlines including American, Delta and United have already started making changes.

