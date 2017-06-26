Personal watercraft, power boat crash investigated

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a collision between a personal watercraft and power boat that resulted in five injuries in Kingston, New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Marine Patrol says the Stingray power boat was in the vicinity of Webster Island on Sunday afternoon. It had two adults and five children.

The marine patrol says the personal watercraft operated by 33-year-old Christopher Files, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was traveling behind the boat. When the boat slowed down to headway speed, the personal watercraft struck it, ramped up the swim platform and landed in the interior cockpit of the boat.

The marine patrol says in addition to extensive boat damage, five people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation; however alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

