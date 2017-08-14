Pet iguana on the loose bites person in Rye, N.H.

RYE, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Rye, New Hampshire caught a pet iguana that was spotted in town and had attacked someone.

Police said the 2-foot iguana was spotted on Sagamore Road and bit a person who was trying to capture it. Police were eventually able to catch the iguana.

Police said the owner was found and the iguana was returned. The person bitten by the iguana was not seriously injured.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)