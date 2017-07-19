Pet rabbits found abandoned on Memorial Beach

MARLBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police and animal control in Marlborough are asking for the public’s in determining who abandoned two rabbits on Memorial Beach.

Authorities said two angora rabbits were “purposely” abandoned sometime Tuesday night. Officers found them Wedneday around 1:30 a.m. next to an overturned bin.

Whoever is responsible could face animal cruelty charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or animal control.

