Pet squirrel helps to catch a thief

Meridian, ID (WHDH) — One home owner in Idaho is crediting his pet squirrel with scratching a thief.

Adam Pearl came home to find footprints in his backyard, open doors inside his home and scratches on his gun safe.

That is when he called police.

The officer noticed the pet squirrel.

Hours later, that officer returned with some good news.

“She said while she was questioning the individual, he had scratches on his hands,” said Pearl. “She asked him did you get that from the squirrel? He said ‘yeah the damn thing kept attacking me and wouldn’t stop until I left.'”

The home owner said he thanked his pet by giving him his favorite treat, whopper candy.

