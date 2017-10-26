PETA calls for ban on pit bull breeding after Lowell boy is mauled to death

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) — PETA sent a letter Thursday to city officials in Lowell expressing support for laws that strictly regulate pit bull ownership after a 7-year-old boy was mauled to death in the city this past weekend.

In the letter, PETA called for a ban on breeding, in addition to mandatory spaying and neutering, saying “animals are not ours to abuse in any way.”

The organization noted that they receive reports every day of pit bulls who have been neglected or abused, many of whom unsurprisingly retaliate by attacking, injuring, or sometimes even killing humans and other animals.

“Pit bulls are the most often abused and most frequently abandoned dogs as well as the most likely to be left in a backyard like a cheap alarm system with a beating heart,” says PETA Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch. “PETA supports the city of Lowell in its efforts to regulate pit bull breeding and urges it to pass a mandatory spay/neuter law that would protect all members of the community, including the dogs themselves.”

On Saturday, a boy chasing after a ball was killed when two 100-pound pit bulls attacked him in a backyard.

City lawmaker Rodney Elliot says he plans to call for a pit bull ban.

