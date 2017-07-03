Pete Frates alive despite social media rumors

BOSTON (WHDH) - Pete Frates family put some rumors to rest after reports on social media said that the creator of the ice bucket challenge had passed away.

Frates is still at Mass General where he was taken on Sunday as he battles the advanced stages of ALS.

His mother Nancy tweeted, “Pete’s family wants everyone to know that he is resting comfortably at MGH, the Doctors, medicine, prayers and love continue to help him get stronger.”

Boston College baseball also debunked the rumor. Frates, the former team captain, has been battling ALS since 2012.

Back in 2014, Frates inspired the ‘ice bucket challenge,’ which went viral on social media and helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars and awareness for ALS. The challenge is also credited for funding what became a breakthrough in ALS research.

