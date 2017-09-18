Pete Frates and family celebrate launch of new book at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) — The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge was joined by family and some big names in Boston sports at the launch of his new book Monday at Fenway Park.

Pete Frates was a baseball player for Boston College before he was diagnosed with ALS. He inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge, which took social media by storm and raised millions of dollars for research into the incurable disease. He is now sharing his story in the new book “The Ice Bucket Challenge,” which had its official release at Fenway on Monday.

“The fact he’s going to be able to be here and enjoy this and see his life in this book, it’s pretty special,” said Frates’ mother, Nancy Frates.

Among those in attendance at the launch party were Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Bruins legend Ray Bourque and former Red Sox star David Ortiz, who called Frates “a real hero.”

“He’s done so much for all of us that we gotta support him,” said Ortiz.

Frates’ family said they hope the book will show the strength in his journey.

“If I could ever have something out there for our daughter to read, it’s to know the work her father put into this community and ALS research,” said Frates’ wife, Julie Frates.

Half of the book’s proceeds will go toward Frates’ care.

