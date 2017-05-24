Pete Frates’ family struggling to pay for medical costs

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (WHDH) — The family of Pete Frates, who helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research, now says they are having trouble covering their own personal costs and are asking for help.

Frates, a former Boston College baseball player, created the “Ice Bucket Challenge” that helped raise more than $220 million and fund a breakthrough in ALS research. His mother, Nancy Frates, said his family is now struggling to pay for his own care as his disease progresses.

When Frates was diagnosed five years ago, his family promised they would care for him at home instead of admitting him to a hospital or a treatment facility.

“He’s 32 years old. He deserves to be not only with his wife and his daughter, which are the priority, but his brother, his sister, his nieces, his mom and his dad,” said Nancy Frates.

Frates is now on life support and needs 24-hour care, which insurance will not cover if he is being treated at home. His family said it costs $3,000 a day, which can total upwards of $70,000 a year. Nancy Frates said they are not alone, as this is a problem that many families affected by ALS face.

“All of a sudden you’re like, how am I ever gonna get that kind of money? It’s not sustainable by anybody,” said Nancy Frates. “People are choosing death because of money and that’s so hard to hear.”

The Frates family will now be raising money for their home health care initiative, ensuring Frates can remain at home.

To help the Frates family: http://petefrates.com/

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)