Pete Frates responds to reports that he died

BOSTON (WHDH) - Pete Frates cleared up controversy from his hospital bed on Monday.

The man who inspired the ALS ice bucket challenge, says he is staying strong after reports that he had died.

In an online post, Frates played the Pearl Jam song, ‘Alive’ from his hospital room.

There was a report on Twitter on Monday that the former Boston College baseball player died after he had been admitted into the hospital over the weekend.

He is battling the advanced stages of ALS.

Frates’s mother released a statement on Twitter saying, “Pete’s family wants everyone to know that he is resting comfortably at MGH. The doctors, medicine, prayers, and love continue to help him get stronger.”

