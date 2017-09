(WHDH) – Pete Frates, the man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge, is sharing his story in a new book.

The former Boston College baseball star made the announcement on Twitter Saturday.

The book will detail his struggles battling ALS, while turning tragedy into inspiration and awareness. It is set to debut on Tuesday with a big event at City Hall Plaza.

