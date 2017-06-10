Pete Frates to donate artifacts to the Baseball Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (WHDH) - Pete Frates, who you may know as the creator of the Ice Bucket Challenge, will donate artifacts to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Ice Bucket Challenge has raised over $100,000,000 for ALS research.

He will now donate items to the Hall of Fame. This includes the bucket from his own iconic challenge.

Frates will also donate the glove he used as captain of the Boston College Baseball team.

