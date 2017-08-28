Peter Pan bus company to end partnership with Greyhound

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts-based Peter Pan Bus Lines has announced that it is ending its partnership with Greyhound.

The Springfield company says on its website that ending the partnership on Sept. 27 will enable it to allow paperless boarding at every route, more express service throughout the Northeast and on-time service.

The two companies, which had coordinated ticket sales, routes and schedules since 1998, will operate independently.

Tickets from either company will have to be purchased separately.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)