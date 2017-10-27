Phone’s autospeak function makes Massachusetts woman’s NY Times comment go viral

(WHDH) — A Massachusetts woman is the latest internet sensation after her phone transcribed a call as a comment on the New York Times website.

Christine McMorrow said she always checks her comments before she posts them but this one got away from her. McMorrow, a retired writer, is a frequent commenter on the Times website. To dictate her comment on an article she just read, McMorrow used her phone’s “voice to text” function. Right after she started, she got a phone call.

“I was expecting a friend who decided to come a little earlier. And I put the phone down by the side of my chair,” said McMorrow. “And I had a conversation with my friend on the phone telling her to come on in.”

Parts of McMorrow’s conversation ended up posting as her comment on the Times story.

“There was boiled eggs, there was the fact that I was icing my bad knee, there was all sorts of stuff,” said McMorrow. “I was horrified, I was so embarrassed.”

McMorrow said she did find it funny, especially because many readers were very confused by the comment. The Times itself even posted an article about her, tweeting, “So this happened in our comments section today.” While McMorrow is not afraid to laugh at herself, she said she certainly never asked for all the attention.

McMorrow believes her phone’s latest software update is to blame for transcribing and posting the comment without her knowing.

