Photos: Ducklings in Public Garden don St. Patrick’s Day hats

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s famous ducks are in the holiday spirit, sporting green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

The “Make Way For Ducklings” statues at the Public Garden have been decked out in many wardrobes over the years. On Friday, they were dressed up with tiny green party hats.

The mother duck could be seen wearing a scarf covered with shamrocks.

Medford native, Laurel Ruma, snapped some wonderful photos of the festive display. Check them out below.

