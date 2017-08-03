Photos: Patriots celebrate Tom Brady’s 40th birthday with live goats, petting zoo

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady, one of the greatest players to ever grace an NFL field, turned 40 Thursday. The Patriots celebrated the milestone with live goats and a petting zoo at Gillette Stadium!

With over 60,000 passing yards, more than 450 touchdowns, five Super Bowl rings, 38 fourth-quarter comebacks and 49 game-winning drives, the choice of animal is only fitting. Brady is referred to by many as the “Greatest of All Time” or the G.O.A.T.

7’s Chelsi McDonald was on hand for the celebration:

Only appropriate the @Patriots have #GOATS in honor of Tom Brady's 40th birthday pic.twitter.com/tnzbHCzF0U — Chelsi McDonald (@ChelsiMMcDonald) August 3, 2017

