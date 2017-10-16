(WHDH) — Halloween is right around the corner, which means it’s time to stock up on candy.

To make sure you pick up sweets that most trick-or-treaters will enjoy, CandyStore.com figured out which confectionery is a fan favorite in each state.

The most popular treat consumed in Massachusetts is Sour Patch Kids, with over 75,000 pounds being sold near the spooky holiday. Butterfingers came in a close second with almost 74,000 pounds sold with salt water taffy in third at 50,000 pounds.

Sour Patch Kids also ranked supreme in Maine, while those in New Hampshire enjoy Snickers, Vermont consumes mainly Milky Ways, Connecticut loves their Almond Joys and Rhode Island takes pleasure in eating a Halloween classic – candy corn.

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year.

CandyStore.com looked at sales data over the past 10 years from 2007 to 2016 during the months leading up to Halloween.

