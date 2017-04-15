WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A pickup truck that crashed into the front of a Warwick home has caused the house to catch on fire.

Fire officials tell local television stations the truck hit a gas meter when it drove into the house, located on Toll Gate Road. The impact caused the meter to rupture.

Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian says the driver received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The residents of the house were not home when the crash occurred.

Fire crews were battling the blaze Saturday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)