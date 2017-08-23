Pickup truck crashes through building in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A truck crashed into a building in Wilmington Wednesday morning.

Police responded around 10 a.m. to the crash at 277 Main Street, where a Walgreens used to be.

Video and photos from the scene showed a black pickup truck that had slammed through the front of the building. The truck suffered severe front-end damage.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

