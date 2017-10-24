Piece of Brookline building crashes onto sidewalk

BROOKLINE, Mass. (WHDH) — Pieces of concrete fell to a Brookline sidewalk after part of a building in the city collapsed early Tuesday morning.

The collapse happened on Harvard Street at around 5 a.m. No one was near the building when it happened and no injuries were reported.

This is the second time in less than two months that part of a building collapsed in Brookline. On Sept. 15, hundreds of pounds of concrete crumbled to the sidewalk below from the side of an apartment building on Edgemont Street.

Deputy Building Commissioner Mike Yanovitch said building owners need to take responsibility for repairs.

“Some are cooperative and proactive and some just defer maintenance due to the cost,” said Yanovitch.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)