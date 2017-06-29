Pigs run loose after 18-wheeler flips on highway, bursts into flames

Commuters on Interstate 45 just south of Dallas experienced a severe back up in their morning commute on Thursday.

But, this delay was not due to the usual construction or accident. An 18-wheeler carrying a load of pigs tipped over into the center median near Wintergreen Street in Wilmer Texas around 6:30 a.m.

The truck then burst into flame as a number of the animals made their escape into the roadway.

The crash closed the interstate in both directions as authorities attempted to wrangle the loose pigs.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash or if any of the pigs died in the fire. Wilmer police say there have been no reports of injuries to people.

