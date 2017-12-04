Pilot lands plane in Hyannis after birdstrike smashes windshield

HYANNIS, Mass. (WHDH) — A pilot practicing takeoffs and landings in Hyannis managed to land safely Monday after the plane collided with a flock of birds mid-air.

The Cape Air pilot radioed the tower at Barnstable Municipal Airport after striking the birds. The impact was so strong it left the plane dented and the windshield smashed.

The pilot was the only one on the plane and was not injured. Officials took DNA from the birds’ remains to determine exactly what type were hit.

