BOSTON (WHDH) - Roslindale is looking to improve the commute for bus riders.

For the second Tuesday this December, buses in Roslindale did not have to compete with cars during the morning commute. Bus-only lanes debuted on Dec. 12.

Lanes were blocked off and marked “bus only” along Washington Street until 9a.m. Tuesday. The bus-only lane is just a pilot program at this time.

The program runs on Tuesdays, when the lane has already been closed for street cleaning.

The program is being run by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the city of Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)