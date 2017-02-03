Pinkerton Academy on lockdown due to possible threat

DERRY, NH (WHDH) - Pinkerton Academy has confirmed it is on lockdown due to a possible threat on campus.

Derry Police say officers are on campus investigating.

There is no word on the nature or specificity of the threat.

Pinkerton is the largest high school in New Hampshire.

