Pipeline says they could ship 100,000 barrels of oil daily

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The president of the company behind a Maine pipeline says they would be able to ship 100,000 barrels of crude oil daily if they were allowed to reverse the flow of their pipeline.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Portland Pipe Line Corp. disclosed how much oil it could transport from Canada for the first time since they filed a federal lawsuit against South Portland in 2015.

Their lawsuit is challenging the city’s Clear Skies ordinance, which bans the loading of crude oil into tankers on the South Portland waterfront.

Attorneys for the city fought to dismiss the new information from pipeline President Thomas Hardison. A judge ruled against their motion Tuesday, saying Hardison concluded there is “sufficient volume available” to support the flow reversal project.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)