Piranha skeleton discovered in Nevada pond

Park goers in Nevada made a strange find in a pond.

While walking near a duck pond a man stumbled upon a skeleton of a piranha.

The unusual find raised some concerns even though experts say the fish are not as dangerous as people believe.

Officials say the fish may have come from someone’s fish tank.

Piranhas are illegal because they can hurt native species if they get into the water supply.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)