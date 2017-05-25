Pit bull becomes K-9 officer for Washington police department

TUKWILA, Wash. (WHDH) — A pit bull about to be euthanized is now getting a second chance at life as a K-9 officer for a police department in Washington state.

Police in Tukwila, Washington said the dog was about to be put down because of high energy when the shelter decided to contact a police a trainer.

“The shelter called a trainer and said, ‘We have this dog, I think he might be good for you guys,'” said Tukwila Officer Victor Masters.

After running the dog, named Apollo, through some drills, trainers realized he would be a great K-9 officer. Several police departments passed on Apollo because he is a pit bull.

“Normally, a German Shepherd is the standard go-to dog. They are bred to be police dogs,” said Masters. “Pit bull, not so much. They get the bad rap, people just want to avoid them.

The police department in Tukwila decided to take Apollo when they were looking for a narcotics K-9. Masters said Apollo finished at the top of his training class.

“He’s just here to find narcotics and essentially one of the happiest dogs we have ever seen,” said Masters.

Apollo made his first public appearance during Coffee with a Cop at the local mall and was a big hit with people who attended.

