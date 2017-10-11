Pit bull puppy beaten, stabbed and stuffed in suitcase

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida want to know who stuffed a beaten and stabbed pit bull puppy in a suitcase and left him to die.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman tells news outlets that officers traced the puppy’s cries Tuesday to a blue suitcase that was left behind an abandoned building. Inside, they found the bloody dog with deep cuts on his head and body.

Grossman says they took the dog, now named Ollie, to an animal hospital.

She says Ollie is about a year old and will be neutered and micro-chipped as soon as medically possible.

Meantime, she urges anyone with information about what happened to Ollie to contact investigators.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)