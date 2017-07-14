Pit bull rescues young boy from being bitten by copperhead snake

HIGHLAND, TX (WSVN) — A heroic dog being credited with saving a young boy from being bitten by a copperhead snake, after the boy wandered upon a nest late Sunday night.

Stacie Rae English shared the story on Facebook, recalling how her brother Shelby was out walking his dog, Hurley.

Shelby was in their Highland, Texas, neighborhood walking the dog late at night so Hurley could explore and walk around without having to be on a leash.

During the walk, they heard a young boy scream and Hurley dashed in the direction where the sound came from. Shelby saw Hurley grab a copperhead snake away from the little boy and fling it around, killing it.

The little boy then took off and ran to his mother’s car. It is unclear if he was bitten by the snake.

Shelby then called animal control, and officers realized Hurley sustained two puncture wounds on his upper lip, which resulted in him foaming at the mouth and his neck being swollen.

Hurley was rushed to an emergency animal hospital, where he was kept overnight for monitoring. Shelby and Hurley both arrived home the next day with Hurley feeling uncomfortable by his swollen face and neck, but reportedly doing better.

The officials discovered that the little boy had stumbled upon a copperhead nest, and Hurley likely stopped the snake from seriously injuring the young boy.

“Here’s our hero pit bull. I’d like for his story to get around for those who judge his breed. #pitbull #dontbullymypitbull,” Stacie said in her Facebook post.

Stacie says she is still trying to find out who the young child is to make sure he’s doing okay.

