Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police are searching for four suspects after a pizza delivery driver said he was robbed on Tuesday.

Officers responded to Fox Street on Tuesday night at around 9:40 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Police spoke to the victim who said he had been delivering pizza in the neighborhood. When he arrived at the delivery spot, four young males were holding guns.

The suspects, who were between 18 and 20 years old, pointed guns at the victim and demanded his money, wallet and cell phone. The suspects then left on foot. The victim was not hurt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Worcester Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)