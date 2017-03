Pizza Hut fans will soon be rocking pizza pie tops.

A custom shoe maker from Los Angeles has created exclusive sneakers that allow you to order from Pizza Hut with the push of the tongue.

You actually push the button on the tongue of the shoe and through Bluetooth it links to an app on your phone that orders you a pizza.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)