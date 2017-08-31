Pizza Hut manager uses kayaks to deliver free pizzas to Harvey flood victims

SUGAR LAND, Texas (WSVN) — When the manager of a Pizza Hut in Texas found out people stuck in their homes were running out of food, she and her crew made some special deliveries… by kayak.

According to Fox 26, manager Shayda Willison and her workers began baking pizzas as quickly as they could.

She then gathered several kayaks and with the help of her husband, family members and other workers, they delivered more than 120 pizzas to people in need.

“They were so happy to see us coming down their street,” Willison said. “You never let your family go hungry.”

Willison said she plans to make more deliveries in the future until her store runs out of supplies.

