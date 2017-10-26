BOSTON (WHDH) - A new proposal in Massachusetts could start to take a toll on drivers. A state senator wants to add tolls to all major roads leading in and out of Boston—he said it’s only fair.

Boston commuters are divided over a new bill that puts tolls on all major highways in and out of the city.

Senator Thomas McGee, Chairman of the Transportation Committee, is sponsoring the legislation. The Lynn democrat said it would ease the toll burden on people driving in from the west and the north.

The proposed tolls would go up along I-93 through Boston, I-95 around the city, Route 1 and Route 2 between Alewife and I-95.

Republican Governor Charlie Barker is not on board.

“Look we’ve been putting billions into roads and bridges and public transportation for the past few years,” said Gov. Baker. “I don’t think we should be putting tolls up all over the commonwealth, I think it’s a bad idea,” he continued.

McGee said the state falls short of spending up to $1.5 billion on transportation each year. He said the extra money from tolls would go toward improving the T and commuter rails.

The proposal must first make it through the transportation committee before it is brought up for a vote.

