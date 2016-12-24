Plane carrying NFL team slides off runway

Appleton, WI (WHDH) — Wild weather caused a plane, full of NFL players, to slid off the runway.

A plane carrying the Minnesota Vikings got stuck at a Wisconsin airport Friday night.

The plane fortunately made a safe landing.

But it took crews several hours to assist the plane and the players inside.

In the video above players are seen as emergency crews work to help them safely exit the plane.

The passengers were asked to get off the aircraft two at a time.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)