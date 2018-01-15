Plane collides with de-icing truck at Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A plane collided with a de-icing truck at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Monday.

Officials confirm that the wing of a departing Alaskan Airlines plane clipped the truck, which was parked near the runway.

No injuries were reported in what officials called a “minor crash.”

Officials say the plane went back to its gate after the incident, but one passenger told 7’s Justin Bourke that travelers were left stuck on the plane for nearly an hour without food or water.

This pic was taken by a passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight that hit a de-icing truck on the runway. Said passengers were stuck on board for nearly an hour, no food or water. Just got off, no word on next flights. #7News pic.twitter.com/glUdSG5N4G — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) January 15, 2018

Crews are inspecting the plane for possible damage. Video from Sk7 did not show visible damage to the plane.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)