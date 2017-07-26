Plane crash kills 2 couples leaving on vacation

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities and friends say two Utah couples leaving on vacation were killed when their small plane crashed on a highway.

The Utah Department of Public Safety says those killed in the Wednesday crash were 48-year-old Layne Clarke and his 42-year-old wife, Diana Clarke, and 45-year-old Perry Huffaker and his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Huffaker.

Friend Jeff Henderson says Layne Clarke was piloting the Beech A36 Bonanza as the two couples departed for a trip. He says Clarke was a business owner who had gotten his pilot’s license about five years ago.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating why the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from a municipal airport in the city of Ogden, about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City.

