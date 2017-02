EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters are responding to the report of a small plane crash near Tweed New Haven Airport.

East Haven firefighters say two people were reported to be aboard the plane.

East Haven police said the plane had been located. Additional information was not immediately available.

