ORLANDO (WHDH) - A Jet Blue flight that departed from Boston landed safely at Orlando International Airport after declaring an emergency and reporting a possible landing gear problem, an FAA spokesperson said Saturday.

The pilot reported that the aircraft may have collided with birds on its departure from Logan Airport.

An FAA spokesperson said the plane flew in a holding pattern off the east coast of Florida to burn fuel before landing.

The plane was headed to San Jose, Costa Rica.

