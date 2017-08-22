Plane from Boston diverted to NY due to fumes sickening passengers

NEW YORK (WHDH) — A plane en route to Atlanta from Boston’s Logan Airport made a detour to New York Tuesday after passengers said fumes from the back of the plane left some of them sickened.

The Delta Airlines flight with more than 150 passengers was diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Neal Karasic described the odor as smelling like ammonia and noticed that one other passenger was given oxygen.

The source of the odor is unknown. A Delta spokesperson said the flight was diverted out of an abundance of caution.

“I do know that it was a new plane and I overheard the crew saying that this wasn’t the first time that that had happened,” said Karasic.

Passengers said once they landed, emergency vehicles approached and either four or five passengers were immediately taken off the plane and put on a bus.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)