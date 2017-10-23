Plane from Boston to Vegas diverted after possible bird strike

BOSTON (WHDH) - A plane bound for Las Vegas that departed Monday from Boston’s Logan Airport has been diverted to JFK Airport in New York following a reported bird strike.

The Federal Flight Administration says JetBlue Airways Flight 877 struck several birds shortly after taking off.

Massport says the flight was initially on its way back to Boston, but has since been diverted to New York to make an emergency landing.

No additional details were immediately available.

