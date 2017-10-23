Plane from Boston to Vegas to make emergency landing after possible bird strike

BOSTON (WHDH) - A plane bound for Las Vegas that departed Monday from Boston’s Logan Airport has been diverted to JFK Airport in New York following a reported bird strike.

The Federal Flight Administration reports that the JetBlue Airways Flight 877 struck several birds and needs to make emergency landing.

The crew declared an emergency situation and is headed to the airport.

No additional details were immediately available.

