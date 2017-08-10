Plane makes emergency landing after cabin door opens

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — An airplane traveling from Maine to Boston had to make an emergency landing after one of its cabin doors opened mid-flight.

The Portland Press Herald reports nine passengers and the pilot were on board a Cape Air Flight traveling from Rockland Wednesday when the top section of the boarding door opened.

Cape Air spokeswoman Michelle Haynes says air rushed into the cabin, but because the plane was flying at a low altitude it did not become pressurized and the passengers were not at risk.

The plane made the emergency landing at Logan International Airport around 4:15 p.m. Haynes says everyone on board made it safely to their destinations.

Haynes says Cape Air mechanics are working to determine why the door malfunctioned.

