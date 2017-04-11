Plane makes emergency landing on Maine highway

BOWDOINHAM, Maine (WHDH) — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday morning on a highway in Maine.

State police say the plane landed around 10:15 a.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham.

The plane collided with the guardrail and flipped into a vertical position.

The pilot walked away from the wreck without injury.

It’s not clear why the pilot made the emergency landing.

The highway may be reduced to one lane when decisions are made to remove the plane, state police say.

