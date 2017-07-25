Plane rolls into car in Rhode Island

Westerly, Rhode Island (WHDH) — A plane in Westerly, Rhode Island rolled through a fence and crashed into a car on Monday.

Investigators say the plane’s throttle was left engaged, causing it to move when the engine was started.

Police say the rotor was spinning, causing the scene to look worse than it was.

Two people working on the plane suffered minor injuries.

