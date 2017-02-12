Plane with 5 people on board slid off end of runway at Hanscom Field

BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A plane at Hanscom Field in Bedford slid off the end of a runway just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The pilot aborted takeoff just before the incident, according to the FAA.

The aircraft was a Gulfstream G280 with five people on board. The plane slid off runway 29 and into the grass.

The flight was headed for Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

The FAA is investigating.

